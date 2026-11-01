Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 1, 2026: One question could change your view of a decision you're weighing.

A broader view may help you make better use of today than a determined search for quick results. With the Moon in Cancer in your ninth house all day, learning, guidance and questions of direction come into focus. You may enjoy a thoughtful discussion, a visit with relatives or time spent reading beyond your usual interests. Advice can be helpful, but it still needs to suit your circumstances. Someone's confidence is not, by itself, proof that their suggestion is right for you.
Mars in Cancer, your ninth house, is debilitated, so avoid pushing a difference of opinion until it becomes a contest. Asking a precise question may achieve more than defending every detail of your position. Leave some flexibility in travel or outing plans, particularly if several people are involved. The day can feel encouraging when you judge it by what becomes clearer, not by how many favorable responses you collect. A small change of perspective may be useful enough.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Shared interests can bring easy warmth to a relationship today. A walk, a simple meal or a conversation about a book may be more enjoyable than an elaborate plan. If you hope to meet someone, agree on the practical details rather than leaving everything to hints. Couples may find it helpful to discuss what they would each like from the coming week without turning the conversation into a list of faults. Family differences deserve room for individual preferences. You do not have to agree about every custom, outing or visitor to remain affectionate. Children may respond well when you show interest in their reasoning instead of immediately correcting their conclusions.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Students can make useful progress by giving a difficult topic an uninterrupted stretch of attention, then checking whether they can apply what they have learned. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde; steady study and creative commitments benefit from completing the less enjoyable middle stages, such as organizing references or checking calculations. At work, an encouraging conversation still needs to lead to a clear next action. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, is direct, so career duties and expectations need steady handling. Establish what you can deliver before accepting an additional request. Business owners should examine the practical demands behind an attractive suggestion. A well-prepared response can serve you better than trying to sound certain about matters still under review.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Keep financial enthusiasm separate from evidence. An investment tip shared socially needs independent research, and speculative spending should never draw on essential household money. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, are retrograde; weigh spending on domestic comfort against the actual needs of your working life. A new chair or device may be useful, but first establish where and how often you would use it. For routine purchases, compare quality and suitability rather than buying the version that sounds most impressive. There is no need to decide immediately.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
A lighter mood can make ordinary self-care easier, provided you do not pack the day too tightly. If you go out, allow time for meals and a comfortable journey rather than treating every stop as compulsory. Fresh air and gentle activity may offer a pleasant break from mental effort. Notice when an interesting discussion becomes tiring, and give yourself permission to leave it unfinished. A quiet evening can help you absorb what you have learned without carrying every conversation into bedtime.
Tip for the Day: Ask one useful question before accepting advice, invitations or financial suggestions.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More