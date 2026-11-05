Kochi, The second edition of the Kochi Dialogue, an international Track 1.5 diplomacy platform organised by the CPPR, will be held here from November 18 to 20, organisers said on Thursday. Kochi Dialogue 2026 to bring together India, GCC representatives from Nov 18

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, will address the gathering on November 18, they said.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Policy Planning and Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Centre for Public Policy Research , a Kochi-based think tank, said in a statement that the three-day event will bring together ambassadors, senior diplomats, government representatives, policymakers, business leaders, institutional investors and policy experts from India and all six Gulf Cooperation Council member states to explore opportunities for deeper strategic and economic engagement.

The forum will facilitate discussions among governments, policy institutions and the private sector on shared priorities and potential areas of collaboration.

Operating under the central theme "Towards an Innovative and Integrated India-GCC Partnership", the 2026 edition will focus on co-investment, technology transfer and supply chain integration, moving beyond traditional trade relations, CPPR said.

The dialogue will feature five thematic discussions involving speakers from government, diplomatic, business and policy institutions.

The event comes at a time when India-GCC relations are expanding beyond traditional energy and trade ties to include technology, investment, maritime connectivity and sustainable development, organisers said.

The GCC accounts for a substantial share of India's energy imports, while approximately nine million Indians live and work across the Gulf, reflecting the deep economic and people-to-people ties between the regions.

The discussions will explore how stronger institutional cooperation can support resilient supply chains, facilitate cross-border investments and advance collaboration in emerging technologies and the energy transition.

Opportunities to strengthen maritime connectivity, improve logistics networks and expand cooperation in renewable energy and clean technologies will also be discussed, CPPR said.

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