Solar Eclipse of 2024: Here's why these 3 signs will see fortune in love

Aries (March 21 - April 19) No surprises, Aries! You've probably felt in your gut that April would bring some a positive note in your way in love and other areas of life. You've put in a lot of hard work to reach where you are now, and this month is just the beginning of what's to come. There's a lot of action from Mars happening this month, and while it might be overwhelming for some, you're not your average person, are you? Solar Eclipse of 2024 predictions on April 8, 2024.(Twitter/OneLuckyGirl_28)

Early in the month, you'll feel the positive energy of the Sun aligning with the Node. With Lilith also in the mix, you might realize it's time to have honest conversations with your partner, setting boundaries and addressing any issues that need to be discussed. You're fearless, but approach these talks with kindness and gentleness, which is a big win for you, Aries.

This month shows you that you can stand your ground while remaining calm and collected. Though the start of the month might test your patience, your high energy levels will settle into something more stable and achievable as we move into the Taurus season. When it comes to your relationship, this means that whatever plans you and your partner make will succeed, and your bond will grow stronger.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus season is almost here, and you're always excited about it. You love being a Taurus and all the qualities that come with it. This month, the energy from Aries will complement your Taurus traits perfectly.

With lots of Venus energy around you, you'll cherish your time with your partner. You might even decide that it's just the two of you when you're with them—no distractions. You're completely focused on your partner and might even plan a vacation together this month.

Be ready for surprises from your partner, too—they might plan something special for you, maybe even a trip. April looks like a busy month with lots of movement. While this could mean moving to a new place together, you'll likely be travelling somewhere exciting. You're feeling confident and full of energy this April; the more you embrace it, the better you'll feel.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As you navigate through various transits this month, one significant event stands out—the New Moon in Aries. This transit serves as a reminder of the reasons behind your relationship and reignites the spark between you and your partner. The past winter may have been tough, but your relationship remained resilient. However, you were wary of your partner growing impatient with your struggles.

Fortunately, you manage to pull yourself out of your slump just in time. While your partner wasn't on the verge of leaving, you knew you couldn't continue being lazy or neglectful towards them. The Aries energy surrounding you helps shake off your lethargy and propels you towards a brighter future.

With spring in full swing, you feel rejuvenated and ready to take on the world once more. Your partner's unwavering support throughout your challenges fills you with gratitude and strengthens your bond. April proves to be a remarkable month for you, Gemini, as you overcome negativity and embrace a renewed sense of purpose. It's your time to shine—so go out there and seize the day, Gemini!