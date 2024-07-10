Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for July 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Tower, reversed Even if it feels like there's a dark cloud over you today, remember that a rainbow comes after the storm. You might be struggling to believe in miracles right now, but things aren’t as bad as they seem. The challenges you’re facing will soon pass. Read about your daily tarot prediction for July 10, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Everyone faces temptation. What might seem like a weakness can actually help you grow. By understanding and overcoming these challenges, you learn more about yourself and become stronger.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have to make a choice, especially when it comes to budgeting. Prioritize your expenses and enjoy the process of getting the best value for your money.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You’re going to feel very happy today. Your friendships and relationships will bring you joy and a sense of purpose. Knowing you’re loved and appreciated is a wonderful feeling.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It’s painful when someone you rely on turns out to be unreliable. Don’t blame yourself entirely. People have their own struggles, and their intentions might have been good.

Libra (23 September - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Help can come from unexpected places. A friend you didn’t expect might support you today. Keep building relationships and always be ready to return the favour.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is working in your favour, creating opportunities for you. When you work hard, luck will help you achieve your desires.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You’ve been hoping to meet someone special. When you do, remember that good relationships take time to develop. Be patient and let love grow naturally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Endings can be tough, but it’s okay to feel relieved if someone whose energy didn’t match yours is no longer in your life. You met for a reason, and now that lesson is complete.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

When you’re in the right relationship, everything feels right. Even disagreements bring you closer. Don’t overthink it, just enjoy the love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You might meet someone who keeps you guessing. If you’re always uncertain about where you stand with them, it’s not a good sign. Pay attention to your feelings and be cautious if they continue to feel negative.

