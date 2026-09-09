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Tarot Horoscope Today, September 9, 2026: You may face uncertainty today, don’t rush decisions just to escape discomfort

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for September 9, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions

Published on: Sep 9, 2026, 10:00:22 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries

4 of Cups

Energy Today: You may feel emotionally withdrawn or dissatisfied today, even when something worthwhile is within reach. Give yourself time to understand what is actually missing rather than rejecting everything out of boredom or frustration.

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)
Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)

Lucky Colour: Dusty Blue

Lucky Ritual: Place four flower petals beside a glass of water and quietly name four things you still appreciate. Leave the petals near a plant afterwards.

Crystal: Howlite helps with calm, emotional perspective and a less reactive approach to disappointment.

Taurus

5 of Cups

Energy Today: Past disappointments may occupy more space in your thoughts than usual. Today's lesson is not to deny what hurt, but to notice what remains available to you.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Ritual: Place five grains of rice in your palm, think of something you are ready to stop dwelling on, and scatter the grains into soil.

Crystal: Rhodonite is best for emotional healing and releasing resentment without losing compassion.

Gemini

The Empress

Energy Today: Abundance, creativity and nurturing energy surround you. This is a beautiful day to invest in yourself, your relationships and anything you are trying to grow.

Lucky Colour: Soft Green

Lucky Ritual: Place a fresh leaf beside a candle and write one thing you want to nurture this month. Keep the note near a plant.

Crystal: Green Aventurine supports growth, confidence and welcoming new possibilities.

Cancer

4 of Wands

Energy Today: Stability, celebration and supportive connections take centre stage. You may find comfort in familiar people, home or a small achievement worth acknowledging.

Lucky Colour: Warm Ivory

Lucky Ritual: Arrange four small flowers or leaves around a candle and spend a few moments appreciating something that currently feels stable in your life.

Crystal: Sunstone brings a bright, uplifting celebration, confidence and positive momentum.

Leo

King of Pentacles

Energy Today: Practicality, financial maturity and professional authority shape your day. You are encouraged to think like someone building lasting security rather than chasing immediate rewards.

Lucky Colour: Deep Olive

Lucky Ritual: Place a coin beneath your planner or work notebook before beginning your most important task.

Crystal: Jade is brings prosperity, stability and wise decision making.

Virgo

Page of Wands

Energy Today: Curiosity and fresh enthusiasm return. A message, idea or unexpected possibility could make you want to explore something outside your usual routine.

Lucky Colour: Apricot

Lucky Ritual: Write one idea you've been postponing on a small piece of paper and place it beneath a candle for a few minutes while visualizing its first practical step.

Crystal: Carnelian encourages courage, creativity and the willingness to begin.

Libra

Wheel of Fortune

Energy Today: Change is in motion, and circumstances may shift in ways you did not anticipate. Rather than trying to control every variable, stay alert to where the opening appears.

Lucky Colour: Royal Purple

Lucky Ritual: Turn a coin over three times in your palm while thinking about one area where you are ready to welcome positive change. Keep it in your wallet.

Crystal: Labradorite supports adaptability, intuition and navigating transitions.

Scorpio

Temperance

Energy Today: Balance and moderation are your greatest strengths today. You may be able to resolve something simply by refusing to react at either extreme.

Lucky Colour: Pale Aqua

Lucky Ritual: Mix a pinch of salt into a bowl of water, stir it slowly seven times and place the bowl near your doorway for a short while before discarding the water.

Crystal: Amazonite will help with calm communication, emotional balance and thoughtful responses.

Sagittarius

2 of Swords

Energy Today: You may find yourself sitting between two choices, neither of which feels completely comfortable. Avoid making a decision merely to escape the discomfort of uncertainty.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Ritual: Place two small pieces of paper before you, each representing one option. Sit quietly between them and notice which one feels lighter before choosing.

Crystal: Fluorite supports clarity, discernment and organized thinking when several possibilities compete for attention.

Capricorn

The World

Energy Today: Completion, achievement and closure are highlighted. Something you've been working through may finally reach a natural conclusion, allowing you to recognize how much you've grown.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Ritual: Draw a small circle on paper and write one completed chapter inside it. Fold the paper and place it somewhere private as a symbol of closure.

Crystal: Lapis Lazuli is for wisdom, self-awareness and the confidence to move into a new chapter.

Aquarius

Ace of Wands

Energy Today: A fresh spark of motivation can push you towards action. Whether it's a creative project, career idea or personal goal, something may suddenly feel worth pursuing.

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write the first action you can take towards one exciting idea. Complete that step before the day ends.

Crystal: Citrine is perfect for optimism, motivation and purposeful forward movement.

Pisces

Knight of Wands

Energy Today: Your energy is fast moving and adventurous. You may feel ready to chase an opportunity, make a spontaneous decision or break out of a repetitive routine.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Ritual: Place a small pinch of cinnamon beside a candle and state one intention you want to pursue boldly. Dispose of the cinnamon afterwards.

Crystal: Red Jasper offers grounding for channeling enthusiasm without letting impulsiveness take over.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Kishori Sud
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kishori Sud

    Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Tarot Horoscope Today, September 9, 2026: You May Face Uncertainty Today, Don’t Rush Decisions Just To Escape Discomfort

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