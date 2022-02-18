Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 18:Avoid traveling to distant places

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may feel a bit restless due to your monotonous routine. In such a situation, you are advised to take part in some physical activities like sports to bring a sense of freshness in your life. This will not only keep you mentally and physically fit but will also lend creativity to your approach. It is advisable to not mingle with those who cause stress or bring mental agony to you. This will keep you positive and focused on achieving your goals. Set your priorities and focus on the tasks on hand to keep the momentum in your favor. This is a day for re-doing and refining things and pushing ahead with all-new endeavors. Success would be yours shortly. You should avoid travelling to distant places today. There are indication of loss of health and wealth both. It is a good time to buy or sell properties. You may succeed in finalizing the deal on lucrative terms.

Taurus Finance Today

You are likely to make efforts to expand your business and may attain success in your efforts to increase footfalls in your establishment. Expenses are likely to remain under control. Old payments which were stuck for a long time might get cleared today.

Taurus Family Today

The harmonious atmosphere in the family is likely to give you happiness. All the members would be in positive frame of mind. Family get-togethers or a picnic can be planned to make this lucky day more memorable

Taurus Career Today

It may turn out to be a demanding yet productive day for you. You may have to show some generosity towards your co-workers and clients to get desired results. First half of the day will be hectic while rest of the day would be better scheduled.

Taurus Health Today

Your regular exercise routine is likely to bring good results and take you closer to your dream physique. Those of you working to improve your posture may see positive results of your efforts. Don’t be overconfident and take care of your lungs. Stay away from polluted and overcrowded areas.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will be in a lovey-dovey mood throughout the day. This is a good day to share some intimate moments with your love interest. You are likely to get good response today. Married couple may succeed in setting aside their differences.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026