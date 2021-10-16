Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 16: Cupid will strike soon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac and is represented by the Bull; gets along well with people with similar choices and tastes; they have an easygoing attitude so they blend well with quite a few signs like Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces. You are fiercely loyal, once you have committed there is no turning back for you. You remain loyal to your partner no matter what happens, you are in it for the long haul. Taurus, you may be seeing an increase in your ability to think and make decisions today. What a fantastic method of getting things done! Get your unfinished tasks out of the way and get to work. Your duty calls will also keep you busy throughout the day.

Taurus Finance Today

In case of buying a vehicle, you need to be extra cautious. There can be scams and losses, but if you pay attention to the fraudulent activities, you can get a good deal. You need to maintain an economic bent of mind if you do not want to face a financial crisis.

Taurus Family Today

You will be more concerned with self-analysis and this can give off a vibe that you do not want to be disturbed. You may call up your relatives or get a surprise visit from them. However, you might be required to travel for personal reasons.

Taurus Career Today

The time is most favourable for those who are in any health-related profession. Doctors, nurses, chiropractors, healers, hospital administrators and even medical students are going to enjoy a high degree of success.

Taurus Health Today

You need a regular activity in your life to maintain your health. Maintaining your physical fitness at all times is essential if you want to enjoy the freedom of movement you want. Join the gym if you don't want to suffer from physical ailments later.

Taurus Love Life Today

There is no social obligation to remain attached to something that does not gel with your energies. With clashing energies, it is better to back off. You may find love shortly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

