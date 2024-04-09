Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts a fabulous love life
Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful about troubles in our love relationship.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges
Be careful about troubles in our love relationship. Your attitude is crucial on the job. Have a strong financial base today. Minor health issues will be there.
Enjoy a fabulous love life where you resolve all troubles that disturbed the past. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. No major financial issues will be there but minor health issues will be there.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will see major changes in your love life. Some singles will fall in love today but ensure every aspect of the love affair before you open your mind. Stick to the love life and stay committed. Do not get into an office romance, especially if you are married as this may put the marital life in a mess. Avoid arguments of any sort as this may cause friction. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be sensitive at the office and also prove your commitment through work. Some conspiracies may happen at the workplace and ensure you eschew problems today. Some sales and marketing persons will travel today for official reasons. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. IT, healthcare, travel, media, hospitality, and academic professionals will have a busy schedule today. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Settle a monetary dispute today and also skip major financial decisions. This is applicable even in official life. Some old dues will be paid today. Be careful while lending money to someone as you may have trouble getting it back. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
There can be minor health-related issues that you need to be careful about. Some Taurus natives may develop chest-related infections that can get serious as the day progresses. Seniors should not miss medications. Diabetic Taurus natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues. Start the day with exercise and also give up tobacco and alcohol for a day.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
