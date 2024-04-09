Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts a fabulous love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Stick to the love life and stay committed.

Be careful about troubles in our love relationship. Your attitude is crucial on the job. Have a strong financial base today. Minor health issues will be there.

Enjoy a fabulous love life where you resolve all troubles that disturbed the past. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. No major financial issues will be there but minor health issues will be there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see major changes in your love life. Some singles will fall in love today but ensure every aspect of the love affair before you open your mind. Stick to the love life and stay committed. Do not get into an office romance, especially if you are married as this may put the marital life in a mess. Avoid arguments of any sort as this may cause friction. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be sensitive at the office and also prove your commitment through work. Some conspiracies may happen at the workplace and ensure you eschew problems today. Some sales and marketing persons will travel today for official reasons. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. IT, healthcare, travel, media, hospitality, and academic professionals will have a busy schedule today. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Settle a monetary dispute today and also skip major financial decisions. This is applicable even in official life. Some old dues will be paid today. Be careful while lending money to someone as you may have trouble getting it back. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health-related issues that you need to be careful about. Some Taurus natives may develop chest-related infections that can get serious as the day progresses. Seniors should not miss medications. Diabetic Taurus natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues. Start the day with exercise and also give up tobacco and alcohol for a day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)