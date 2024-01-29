Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Love your life and live it to the full Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Avoid anger today and have control over emotions.

Explore the beauty of love in the relationship. Be a good listener at home and maintain professionalism at the workplace. Today, success will be yours.

Have a great day in terms of love and job. Handle wealth smartly while minor health issues may happen.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. There can be ego-related issues that need special handling. Avoid anger today and have control over emotions. You should also ensure that no verbal arguments take place and that your words and gestures do not hurt the lover. Plan a romantic dinner where you may consider calling shots on marriage. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will keep you working overtime today. Despite the minor hiccups in productivity in the first part of the day, you will see good results. Some new responsibilities may come up which would require you to augment the existing skills. Do not say no to any major office decision as the more responsibilities you take up, your future growth is promised. Sales and marketing persons will travel today while some academicians, bankers, and chefs will switch jobs.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. As wealth will flow in, your expenses will also shoot up. It is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Some Taurus natives will buy electronic appliances or a vehicle. You may also have to spend on a child’s education or medical purpose today. Take the guidance of a financial expert on investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues can disturb seniors. There can also be issues associated with asthma, lung-related problems, and stomach issues. Be calm throughout the day and this will help you to stay mentally stronger. It is good to have control over the diet. Include more veggies and fruits on the plate. Juniors may fall while playing and have minor bruises.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857