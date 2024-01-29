 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 29, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Love your life and live it to the full

Avoid anger today and have control over emotions.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Avoid anger today and have control over emotions.

Explore the beauty of love in the relationship. Be a good listener at home and maintain professionalism at the workplace. Today, success will be yours.

Have a great day in terms of love and job. Handle wealth smartly while minor health issues may happen.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. There can be ego-related issues that need special handling. Avoid anger today and have control over emotions. You should also ensure that no verbal arguments take place and that your words and gestures do not hurt the lover. Plan a romantic dinner where you may consider calling shots on marriage. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will keep you working overtime today. Despite the minor hiccups in productivity in the first part of the day, you will see good results. Some new responsibilities may come up which would require you to augment the existing skills. Do not say no to any major office decision as the more responsibilities you take up, your future growth is promised. Sales and marketing persons will travel today while some academicians, bankers, and chefs will switch jobs.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. As wealth will flow in, your expenses will also shoot up. It is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Some Taurus natives will buy electronic appliances or a vehicle. You may also have to spend on a child’s education or medical purpose today. Take the guidance of a financial expert on investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues can disturb seniors. There can also be issues associated with asthma, lung-related problems, and stomach issues. Be calm throughout the day and this will help you to stay mentally stronger. It is good to have control over the diet. Include more veggies and fruits on the plate. Juniors may fall while playing and have minor bruises.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
