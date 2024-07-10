 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts self-improvement | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts self-improvement

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 10, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have control of expenses today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep egos out of the life

Keep your lover happy today and spend more time showering affection. Ensure you meet the professional requirements. Have control of expenses today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024: Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion.

Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion. At the office, take up new tasks that promise career growth. Financially, avoid major investment decisions. Your health would be in good condition today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the love life will bring positive results. Shower affection on the lover and ensure you both take part in creative things. Single Taurus females may get a proposal today. Interestingly, a known person will propose to you at the office, classroom, or while attending a family function. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious as the day progresses. Your efforts and your dedication to making the relationship work may help clear out all the misunderstandings.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider new jobs today. If you update the job profile on a website, interview calls will start coming before the day ends. Be innovative in the workplace and this will have positive results. You may give suggestions but a senior may oppose them. Students will need to strive hard today to clear crucial examination papers. Entrepreneurs can consider expanding the business to new areas and this will also have the backing of promoters.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but the priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may see minor troubles in the form of pending dues while some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may also financially help a needy relative with a medical emergency today. Pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a sibling. Some females will jewelry which is also an investment.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Keep oily and greasy food off the plate and instead have more green leafy vegetables. You may also give up both alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today. Be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen. You must also have control over your anger, as anger could affect the balance of your body.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

