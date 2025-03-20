Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2025 astro tips for commitment at work

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue smiling at tough times Settle relationship issues and consider taking up new responsibilities at work. You may also be good at handling financial challenges. Keep a watch on your health. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2025: Today is good to invest in real estate or to buy a new house.

Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude in the love affair is crucial today. Financially you are good but health demands special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. Consider more time for the lover. You both may require setting minor issues that erupted due to egos. Be positive in thinking and this will help you in the crisis. A few relationships may end today as the partners will lose their personal interest. Do not curb the freedom of the partner as it can impact the relationship. Possessiveness is not the symbol of a healthy love affair. Married females need to keep a watch on their spouses today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges at the office. Professional jealousy can play the spoilsport and hence you need to be highly cautious. Some healthcare, IT, animation, banking, and architecture professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Your commitment at work will receive accolades and a client may also especially appreciate your role in a project. The work that you’ll be starting today is bound to give you something that you never really dreamed of.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will knock on the door today. While investments make sense, take the help of a financial expert for guidance. Today is good to invest in real estate or to buy a new house. You can also consider buying a vehicle in the second half of the day. Some females will also donate money to charity while you can also pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with chest and you should consult a doctor. Some females will develop breath-related issues and those who have pain at joints must require a medical checkup. Oral health is another common health issue that may hurt you today. Healthy eating habits and workouts should still be continued.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)