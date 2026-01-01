Search
Thu, Jan 01, 2026
New Delhi oC

Taurus Monthly Horoscope for January 2025: The new year brings steady progress

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jan 01, 2026 06:09 am IST

Aries Monthly Horoscope for January 2026: You may gain steady progress in January through patient planning and simple habits

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet strength helps you build practical success

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This January brings calm focus, steady progress, helpful advice, money stability, and small surprises that improve your daily routine and grow your confidence slowly too.

Taurus gains steady progress in January through patient planning and simple habits. Save a little, complete daily tasks, and listen to kind advice. Avoid risky spending. At work, steady focus builds trust. Home life benefits from gentle care and practical choices bringing calm forward daily.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Month
Love moves at a steady, caring pace this month. If single, friendly meetings and family gatherings may open the door to someone kind who values traditions. Couples should focus on clear, gentle communication and shared plans for small joys. Speak from the heart, listen with patience, and show small thoughtful gestures. Respect for family values and simple celebrations brings warmth.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Month
At work, your steady nature wins trust and steady progress. Small, practical projects complete well. Speak up about clear ideas and offer quiet support to teammates. Avoid sudden shortcuts and focus on finishing tasks on time. Learning a new skill or refining old ones brings advantages.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Month
Money matters stay stable if you plan and save carefully. Track daily spending and avoid impulse buys. Small savings added regularly make a big difference over time. If a financial choice appears, read details and ask family for advice. Avoid risky investments this month. A conservative, steady approach protects your savings and prepares you for future needs. Tithing or giving small offerings may bring peace and community support and long-term security for your family always.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Month
Health stays steady when you follow simple daily care. Walk a little each day, sleep on time, and drink enough water. Choose light vegetarian meals, avoid heavy or late-night snacks, and keep moderate portions. Gentle stretching, regular breaks from screens, and short breathing exercises help reduce stress.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Monthly Horoscope for January 2025: The new year brings steady progress
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On