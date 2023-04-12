The best ways to keep the sun signs happy

Efforts are something that all relationships demand. Little or big they make one feel appreciated and wanted. We are always searching for unique ways to make our special people happy. Read along to find out some. We are always searching for unique ways to make our special people happy. Read along to find out some. (Unsplash)

Aries: Be their cheerleader and first supporter. Aries love people who appreciate what they do since it's most of the time something quirky. At times, take part in activities they want to try. Or you could always surprise them with something you came up with which could be as simple as skating around the park.

Taurus: Taureans believe in physical love language. A head rub or massage might as well make them fall for you. Apart from this, they tend to become a bit conscious of others at times so make sure you make them feel comfortable around you and still have enough time alone.

Gemini: Communicate. Seriously, if you keep the conversations flowing a Gemini will be so happy. It's their way of getting to know someone closely. You could also be the voice of reason at times when they overthink and help them overcome their insecurities.

Cancer: Proximity is their love language. They would love for you to spend lots of quality time with them. They tend to be a bit moody, so try being understanding of the flow of their moods as well.

Leo: Leos love to be showered with gifts. Luxurious opportunities are fun for them. Also, you could shower them with affirmations daily as they get a bit worried about life sometimes.

Virgo: Initiate conversations. Virgos are not people who would willingly talk about their problems and therefore, getting it out of them and reducing their stress will definitely make them feel happy. Also, keeping your surroundings clean could impress them a lot.

Libra: Establish a two-way relationship where you both care for each other, as Libras love stability and balance. You could also take them to a historical place with beauty as they love stories and tales.

Scorpio: Scorpios love intimacy. They would love it if you would show interest in emotional, physical and spiritual intimacy between the two of you. Also, surprising them with outings will also be wonderful.

Sagittarius: Be supportive. They are very spontaneous in life and would love for a partner who would join in in their fun. Also, in the heed to help others first, they tend to forget about themselves. So, if you care for them, it would light up their day.

Capricorn: Get them away from the world for their own sake. They tend to get too engrossed in chasing success and lose the time to have fun. Therefore, plan out dinners and dates to enjoy together. Also, if you keep them engaged in your personality and life they would love to be a part of it.

Aquarius: Let them be themselves unapologetically. They would love for you to support all their endeavours in their personal and social life.

Pisces: Take initiatives to engage in romance. Pisces are themselves very romantic but sometimes they love to be pampered as well. Also, at times reassure them of their value to you.