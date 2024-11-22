The Last Quarter Moon approaching today brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs

Two zodiac signs will feel blessed on Friday, November 22, 2024, as the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo helps them overcome a big challenge. The third quarter moon, or the last quarter moon, approaches on November 22, 2024, and brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs. (Pixabay)

As the Last Quarter Moon approaches, you are advised to focus on wrapping up unfinished projects. It’s also a great moment for you to focus on building personal wealth. Creating a steady, self-sustaining income can help secure abundance for the rest of the year. If you’re unsure where to begin, sorting out lending projects could be a good first step.

November 22 may bring unexpected shifts in relationships, with toxic connections coming to an end and negative people gradually distancing themselves. While it might seem unsettling, this will actually bring a sense of freedom and optimism, helping you make better choices and guiding you toward lasting abundance.

In the days leading up to this, it could be a great time for Libra to declutter. This might uncover valuable items you thought were lost. Additionally, the end of a relationship, project, or the sudden departure of a coworker could reveal hidden challenges, but taking on new responsibilities could lead to better pay down the road.