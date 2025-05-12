These 3 zodiac signs will find themselves in unexpected situations this week, says an astrologer

According to an astrologer, three zodiac signs should brace themselves for some unexpected twists this week that might actually turn out to be meaningful. Here’s what Neeraj Dhankher has to say about how the week will unfold for the three signs. These 3 zodiac signs will find themselves in unexpected situations(Freepik)

“This week, everything may not proceed as carefully as you had planned; still, it will bring a smile to your face,” says the astrologer. A moment that seems awkward at first might actually become a sweet and unforgettable memory. It is a reminder that not everything has to be perfect to be special. The key for Geminis is to let go, enjoy the ride, and not get too caught up in trying to control every detail. “This connection thrives through lightness, bunches of laughter, and a moving forward spirit, even if the whole thing was sudden and unexpected.”

ALSO READ: Ketu in the 12 zodiac signs: How this shadow planet shapes your destiny

For Capricorns, a truth or confession might surface unexpectedly. It could shift how they view someone close or a situation they have been in. “An unexpected revelation begins to unravel this week; a confession or truth to change the way you look at a person or situation,” says Dhankher. While it may feel unsettling at first, this moment could actually bring clarity and a deeper understanding. “This is an awakening, the seed is full of nurturing waters of deep understanding,” he adds. It is a time for reflection, not reaction.

ALSO READ: Did you know your 7th House ruler can reveal the kind of partner you attract?

Romance is in the air for Pisces, but it might start in the most playful way. “A flirtation or light banter could unexpectedly deepen into something pleasant this week,” predicts the astrologer. What starts as a joke or a shared smile could become something more heartfelt. “Drop the guard off and allow chemistry the chance to decide which road it wants to go on,” he advises. Sometimes, the best connections come when you are just being yourself.