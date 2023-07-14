Understand the connection between Mercury and your relationships

Communication works two ways, in every situation. It is difficult to speak out about your vulnerabilities and even more difficult to have them acknowledged. If any of the two is not clear in a relationship, it leads to a whole lot of discontentment and emotional disruption. The placement of Mercury demonstrates how you establish connections with others.

However, understanding your and your partner's Mercury placement in the birth chart can help you understand each other's cosmic love language. Get ready to evolve your relationship into its strongest suit!

Who is Mercury?

Astronomically, Mercury has a unique cycle compared to other planets as it reaches places along the ecliptic that other planets don't.

Mercury governs thoughts, of deep contemplations and flickering ones. In our birth charts, it represents the conscious and rational mind, symbolising the urge to express. The placement of Mercury demonstrates how you establish connections with others.

Mercury as a messenger

Sun and Mercury share a very intimate relationship. In your birth chart, Sun is the source of light and wisdom and Mercury communicates the innate intelligence within you. Think of it like this, the Sun is the CEO and the Mercury is the publicist, that shares back and forth the messages.

There are many factors that can influence our understanding of Mercury and its influence on your and your partner's birth charts. In order to understand the mind of your loved ones, begin by examining the element and sign that Mercury is placed in. This might help you understand why you would opt to fact-check everything before taking any decision and your partner would rather go with the flow and face the situation as it happens.

With this knowledge, you can begin to get the way those around you work, connect with them in the same love language and maintain the romance for years.

Mercury in Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Mercury in fire signs will often follow their instincts, even contradicting logic. When in a fire sign, it has to be stimulated and inspired. In Aries, it is quick to speak, often without thinking. In Leo, it is the most affectionate and warm though, in Sagittarius, it isn't at its best as it tends to overthink a lot.

Mercury in Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

In Earth signs, it can be mistaken for being slow on the uptake. The signs will be logical and methodical with excellent memories. Taureans will speak eloquently, Virgos will be logical and calm and Capricorns will be pragmatic and strategic.

Mercury in Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Mercury in air signs is naturally curious and intellectual. In Gemini, its fluent, clever and a quick communicator. In Libras, it communicates intelligently and elegantly, seeking attention through communication and in Aquarians, it is inventive and exploratory.

Mercury in Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

In water signs, Mercury helps them express through their emotions. While it might be difficult for them to communicate, they may indulge in poetry, music or writing. They become perceptive. Cancerians communicate emotionally and sensitively. Scorpios form deep bonds and are guided by their desire. Pisces sadly, is Mercury's least favourite sign, struggling to make sense of overwhelming emotions. It can be idealistic and imaginative in Pisces.

Hence, understanding your Mercury can help strengthen your relationships to their best forms.