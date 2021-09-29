Vastu tips for home garden

It is not unusual to spot little plants at home and workplace. Plants not only give a feeling of freshness but beautify a place as well. Do you know that Vastru-shastra can also be applied to gardening or plantation? Plants if planted properly, keeping in mind Vastu-shastra not only bring peace and happiness but also keep problems at bay.

Plants create positive energy at home. According to Vastu-Shashtra, there are certain rules to be followed when setting up a garden at your home. If these rules are followed diligently then every work is done auspiciously and negative energy does not enter a house.

Let’s find out how we can get maximum benefits from a home garden if we properly follow the rule described in Vastu-shastra.

According to Vastu-Shastra, North and East direction is considered auspicious for gardening in the home. If a garden is set up in this direction, it will always maintain positive energy in your home and keeps negative energy away.

According to Vastu-shastra, the garden should never be kept in a South or West direction. If plantation is done in this direction then it will invite negative energy.

If the gardening or plantation is done in the North then it brings new opportunities in your career and helps in professional growth. According to Vastu-shastra, if Tulsi is planted in the North, it ensures happiness in the household.

One should never plant a prickly or thorny plant in the North direction according to Vastu-shastra.

If you are looking to plant a fruit plant then you should always do it in the East direction. This direction is considered very auspicious according to Vastu-shastra.

If you are thinking of planting a red or pink flower then according to Vastu-shastra suggests you should plant the same in South-East or South-West direction.

So, it is only wise to follow these little Vastu tips to bring positive change and happiness to your life.