Venus Homecoming in Libra 2025: How this transit will impact your zodiac sign

Starting November 2nd, 2025, a beautiful shift is ready to occur in the zodiac. Moving into its favourite sign, Libra - the sign of equilibrium and partners - Venus will be in its own sign, a phenomenon called homecoming. The cosmic energy will favour harmony, romance, and aesthetic pleasures for over three weeks. Now let's explore what this auspicious transit will mean for your zodiac sign and how to go about enjoying this charm. Read the impact of the Venus transit in Libra for each zodiac sign.

For Aries, the transit is all about them and their partner. The usual "me-first" energy does get a nice nudge into "we." You will find it exciting to negotiate with others and see things from their perspective. If single, this time could see you meeting someone who complements you through co-creations. Persuasion is key to accompanying your speaking. Mutual victories feel great right now compared to a lone win. Redeem yourself to your closest relationship, and you'll find newfound strength.

Since it is a Venus-ruled sign, you appreciate all the comforts life has to offer, but now the challenge posed is to find beauty in the daily routine. It is time to clean up that messy desk, organise a better routine, or place that recipe for lunch that you have been wanting to master for months. You will find joy in helping others and making their spaces more harmonious. As a result, fellow workers could become more cooperative. Discovering small rituals to participate in will give you a sense of overwhelming satisfaction.

Things are going boom in your social calendar, Gemini! This transit ignites the creative fires of your nature and the love for fun. A powerful force would pull you toward parties, dates, and flirtations, not to be taken too seriously. This is a very wonderful time for the expression of creation; it could be anything from painting to writing to music. There will be greater joy and harmony in your relationships with children. Be that child deep within you and just play. A new romance is likely to feel like a game, full of witty banter and intellectual bonding.

This transit encourages you to build a sweeter, more secure nest, Cancer. Your focus turns inward, towards home and family. Maybe it will inspire you to redecorate, hold a quaint dinner, or mend a family rift that has been stuck in limbo for years. There will be more loving and diplomatic conversations with family. It is time to nurture those roots and build a true heart sanctuary there. If a move or any kind of beauty treatment has been on your mind, then the universe is currently at your side.

Prepare yourself for an onslaught of charm, Leo! Your words will drip with honey during this period: expressing genuine feelings, negotiating deals, or bonding with a sibling or neighbour will come so much more easily. The short trips will be particularly sweet. This is a time for you to write, teach, or impart your ideas because of people's receptivity at this moment. An exchange of deep sentiments with a family member could help heal some long-standing wounds.

Your practical intellect will receive an infusion of poetic inspiration, Virgo. The transit in highlight concerns your value and self-worth. You might be newly accepting of your skills and find yourself asking for a raise or charging more for your time. There is also this strong temptation to relish life's finer pleasures—buying that good-quality item you've been eyeing or simply having a fine meal. It's time to acknowledge your worth and attract everything in abundance that you truly deserve.

A few more minutes of this, and what magic Libra has been! Dreaming and entering Venus, your ruler, into its own sign, exalts the feminine charm in all its glory, overpoweringly magnetising to other people. This is your annual rebirth, where you change your outfit big time, perhaps get a haircut, and walk into the world polished and ready to be seen. These days, love, beauty, and opportunities just bounce off in your direction. Alongside practising self-love and confidence, you are the red carpet in this period.

As Venus begins to tour your sector for rest and reflection, it begs you to slow down, Scorpio. This period following your birthday season is for finding inner peace. You might seek solace in solitude, meditation, or some behind-the-scenes creativity. It's also a gentle time for resolving any past-worldly guilt or secrets. Your secret lover or a quiet spiritual connection may appear. Listen to your intuition. Do not force anything. Let calmness find you.

Sagittarius, consider this a great upgrade to your social life! While Venus is in your sector of friendships and community, you will find joy through group activities, meeting friends from far away, old pals, and working with like-minded personalities. An old friendship might just turn into something romantic. Your positivity, optimism, charisma, and energy in the group will make you the star of the social scene. Say yes to every invitation and get connected to your tribe—they're your source of joy and support right now.

It's your time in the spotlight, Capricorn, and the best way possible. Venus lends a glow of beauty to your career and public reputation. Your efforts deserve recognition and praise right now: perhaps birthday blessings from your boss await you, or the promotion you've been angling for; even better harmony between you and higher-ups would be good now. This is the time to dress for the job you want and shine your brightest self, cloaked with diplomacy. From this moment on, your career success will be carried more by collaboration and grace.

Adventure is calling, Aquarius! This transit is an expansive experience for your mind, capable of stirring up instant wanderlust. You will feel drawn to explore new cultures, philosophies, and belief systems. A long-distance romance might crop up, or a journey might go down in tandem with your attachment as an even deeper bond. Your studies will bring them rather more grace and joy. An open mind to different perspectives and people from far and near must be the rule now.

This will be a transformative period of intimacy and shared resources, under Venusian harmony, in your deepest bonds, allowing you to build trust and emotional vulnerability with your partner. It will be the most fruitful time for joint financial planning and investments. Meanwhile, old emotional wounds will heal, giving you a profound level of connection. Let go of your protective walls and allow someone vulnerable to see the real you; the bond that forms will uplift your spirit.