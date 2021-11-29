Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Avoid being overconfident!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are a perfectionist, Virgo! Your need is to analyze, discriminate, and function efficiently. The best career for you is those in need of detailing, such as accountants, graphic artists, and programmers. You love to structure everything around you. You have already laid a foundation and you want to build it brick by brick. It can be anything from a schedule to a budding relationship. You are likely to be more focused on your work. Read how your stars are aligning in the following sectors of life.

Virgo Finance Today

You rarely fall under the extravagant category. You love to save and invest for the future. You have worked hard and hence established a balance in your finances. Keep going in the same direction and budget everything. Make money out of your money itself.

Virgo Family Today

Your family can notice that you have been busy these days. They are supportive of you. Show your gratitude by spending time with them. This will create good vibes at your place.

Virgo Career Today

You have recently got an opportunity or project at your work. Things are going at a smooth pace. Use your analytical side to make it better. You have a plan, consider your team's opinion before executing it.

Virgo Health Today

You are usually conscious about your health from both physical and mental perspectives. Do you realize that you can also let loose sometimes? Stop chasing perfection and start enjoying the process and rest will follow!

Virgo Love Life Today

You are not thinking in terms of love these days. You don't want to divide your attention. Acknowledge this and let people know, you are on your road of solitude. Do not force yourself to like someone or connect with someone just for the sake of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

