Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 17, 2022: Avoid investments in new plans

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Virgo natives’ active and enthusiastic nature would help in making their mark. The favourable stars will give Virgo natives the means to develop their talents and surpass themselves but when faced with certain obstacles in the workplace, they may become confused. Professionally, your secret enemies or opponents may try to harass you. Remain credible, act at the right time and precisely! At work you are likely to feel that you are capable of much more than what you are asked to do. It’s a very promising day to streamline work that has been troubling for quite some time. Make the most of it. Virgo students preparing for competitive examinations will experience favourable results. Pack your luggage; all you need right now is a lengthy excursion to a nearby town. Before you embark on your adventure trip plan and prepare everything. It might be the right time to sell your empty plot as property rates are likely to peak.

Virgo Finance Today This is not the right time to invest in anything new. Instead, you should learn from your previous experiences and plan your investment for the future. You are also advised to stay away from taking any kind of loan or credit today.

Virgo Family Today Soon, Virgo natives are likely to celebrate life by sharing special moments with their family and spreading tenderness. Your elder siblings are likely to see an increase in their wealth and belongings. Some Virgos may play a pivotal role in a youngster's progress.

Virgo Career Today Virgo natives' competitive spirit may remain high today but avoid confrontation with opponents. Do not be part of any kind of office gossip and do not confront anyone directly, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary problems.

Virgo Health Today Virgo natives are likely to remain active and healthy today. Your stress level will be reduced if you make it a habit to create a balance at work and home. You should start making plans to get into better shape.

Virgo Love Life Today On the romantic front, Virgo natives could face some disputes with their spouses. Some past issues could also come up which can further aggravate the situation. Shared hours of tenderness and harmony are important for your relationship right now. Engage in honest conversation!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON