Virgo Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: The day brings a rare balance of wealth and well-being

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make your dreams come true Be a caring person in the relationship, and this will help the love affair stay intact. No major challenges will disturb you at the office. Health is also fine today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep ego clashes out of the love life. Settle the issues at the workplace and ensure you take up new responsibilities. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will see the love affair getting strong today. The first part of the day is crucial for new lovers. You both must be ready to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner. The professionals must avoid office romance, which may seriously impact marital life. Your ex-flame may be back in life, and this can be mesmerizing. Married natives may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You should be ready to take up new responsibilities. Management will accept your response and suggestions during the team meetings. Academicians, healthcare personnel, copywriters, botanists, and police personnel will have a normal day. Those who aspire to join a new job can confidently put down the paper as interviews will be lined up by today. Some government employees will handle crucial policy–related decisions. Businessmen handling finance, transport, technology, and automobiles will have a tough time today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However some financial issues will still exist. You must be ready to compromise on expenditure. Take the initiative to resolve a financial dispute with a friend. You may also donate to an event or celebration within the family. Today is good to buy electronic appliances. You may also get financial support from the bank today. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there. Some natives will develop chest-related issues in the second part of the day. You may also have bone-related complaints. There should be a balance between office and personal life. You must be careful to avoid people with a negative attitude. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)