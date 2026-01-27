Edit Profile
    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 27, 2026: You may face challenges from various sources

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Those who are keen to switch jobs should avoid appearing in interviews today.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions guide you

    Shower love on the partner, and this brightens up the day. Continue your professional attitude at the workplace. Financial prosperity permits smart investments.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Handle the love-related issues and also ensure you have a productive working day. There will be prosperity. However, health will have minor issues.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair productive. It is crucial to maintain a positive attitude in the relationship. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the marriage. A third person may try to influence the lover. You need to control this to save the relationship. Avoid arguments today, and you may also experience arrogance in the behavior of the lover. Some natives will settle the issues with the ex-lover and will also rekindle the old love affair.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on the quality of work today. You will face challenges from various sources, and it is crucial to address them diligently. Do not hesitate to present your ideas and opinions. Those who are keen to switch jobs should avoid appearing in interviews today. Instead, reschedule it for tomorrow. Some IT, banking, management, and architecture professionals will see opportunities abroad. Students will clear the examinations. The second part of the day is also good to launch a new idea or product in business.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity will be at your side. This will help settle all dues. Some natives will buy electronic appliances. Females will need to contribute to a celebration at the office today. Those who are keen to make a fortune in the stock market can attempt that. Today is a good day to settle a financial dispute, while you may also win a legal battle over the property.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues may create trouble. Consult a doctor whenever required. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule. Children should avoid junk food that may lead to obesity. You should also skip distance from oily, greasy food that may negatively impact both physical and mental health. Today is also crucial for diabetic natives. Some natives may also have vision-related issues.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

