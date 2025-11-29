Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Some men may succeed in expressing their feelings to their crush

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Those who plan to move abroad for job purposes will clear the hurdles today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of principles

Shower love to your partner and ensure you will also meet the professional requirements today. Handle wealth carefully while your health is also good today.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not upset the lover through words, and ensure your professional life is productive. Prefer safe financial investments. Health is also positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair creative and productive. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. Your partner will be a supporting pillar throughout the journey, and marriage may also be in the cards. Some male natives will succeed in expressing their feelings to their crush. The response will be positive. Married females may develop complications in life, but it is good to resolve them through open communication. Those who are single can be optimistic about meeting someone special today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There will be opportunities to show your potential, but some people with vested interests may hamper the chances today. However, you can express your opinions at team meetings, and the concepts may be approved by the management. Artists, authors, musicians, and designers will get opportunities to prove their skills today. Those who plan to move abroad for job purposes will clear the hurdles today. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today as they will sign new deals, especially in the first half of the day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will come up. It is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Some male natives will have a tough time repaying a loan. You may take steps to handle wealth carefully and not invest in stock, trade, or speculative business. Avoid lending a large amount to someone, as there will be trouble in getting it back. Seniors can comfortably divide the wealth among children.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You must start the day with mild exercise or yoga. Do not bring the office stress home. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. There should be control over the intake of sugar. Ensure you drink plenty of water and also stay away from both tobacco and alcohol. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, and vision-related issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
