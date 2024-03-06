 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts major shifts | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts major shifts

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts major shifts

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 06, 2024 02:01 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Stay away from both alcohol and tobacco today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more opportunities

Be cool even in your love life and share pleasant moments. Display the mettle in a job with commitment. Financial success is backed by good health today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Financial success is backed by good health today.

Keep your love life intact today by settling all existing issues. Have a successful professional life where you accomplish all assigned tasks. Financial success is another highlight of the day. You will also be free from major health issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will see major twists in the love life today. Minor issues may turn into serious problems and you will need to handle them diplomatically. Talk openly with the lover and also avoid unpleasant statements. Some Virgos will get the approval of their parents for marriage. Today is also auspicious to propose. Hence single Virgos can propose confidently, especially in the first half of the day. Fortunate Virgos who had a break up will also reconcile with the ex-lover in the second part of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

The job will be productive and you will receive opportunities to prove your caliber. Pay extra attention to professional matters and ensure you accomplish all tasks on time. Do not let anyone complain about your performance professionally. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and civil engineering professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Students waiting for admission at a foreign university can also expect good news. Job seekers may also find a good job before the day ends.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth pouring in. This helps you make smart investment decisions including launching a new concept. You are also good to buy a property or a vehicle. Some Virgos will also be successful in the stock market. Businesspersons can think about expanding the business to newer territories that may bring in more profit. Always have a proper financial plan to have a cap on unnecessary expenditures.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Stay away from both alcohol and tobacco today. You may consider joining a gym or yoga class this evening. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. Be careful while driving in hilly areas, especially at night. Virgos should also avoid mental stress related to the job.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittariu

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
