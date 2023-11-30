Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts marriage prospects

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Resolve troubles with your attitude Minor troubles in the relationship need to be resolved amicably. Perform the best at the office and ensure you bring in prosperity. Health is also good today. Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2023: Health is also good today.

Take up the initiative to settle the troubles in the love life. Handle the professional assignments diligently and this will also bring prosperity today. You will be healthy today but ensure you take care of the diet.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid getting into personal accusations today. Your lover will prefer spending more time together and give an ear to the demands to keep the love life pleasant. Do not delve into the past and instead look for the bright moments of the future. Some Virgos who had a break-up in the recent past will see some bright moments today. The second half of the day is good to make the call on marriage.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some Virgos will switch the job today for a better package. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can attend them with confidence as the result will be positive. Avoid arguments at the workplace and give innovative suggestions at meetings. Think ‘out-of-the-box’ and your concepts will have takers in the team. Businessmen can also expand their territories as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially you’ll be safer today as there will be prosperity. Some previous investments will deliver good returns filling your coffer. You may buy a car today or even invest in the real estate. Consider long-term investments including shares, stocks, and speculative business. Some fortunate Virgos will inherit a part of the property. You may also donate an amount as a charity in the first half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While normal health is good, it is crucial to keep a check on the heart and chest. Some seniors will have breath-related issues that will need medical attention. You may also develop pain in your elbows and knees. Be careful while driving on hilly terrains tonight. Junior Virgos may also get minor injuries while playing.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857