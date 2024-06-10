Weekly Career Horoscope for June 10-16, 2024

Aries: This week, job seekers may feel that they are having difficulties because of a lack of focus. Stay focused on your career objectives. Carefully craft your job search strategy and concentrate on the opportunities that match your skills and interests. Keep in mind that setbacks are only temporary, and with your perseverance, you can overcome any obstacle. Be optimistic and keep on going, for the right opportunity may be a short distance away. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Investments in the past can get you high profits, and thus, you will be financially stable. Think about using these profits wisely to advance your financial goals. Even at work, you may see the fruits of your efforts as new projects or strategies introduced at work start to show results. This is the moment to display your talents and skills confidently. Review your success and plan for improvements in the future.

Gemini: The workplace will be tougher this week than it was before. Nevertheless, your innate wisdom and skills will greatly help keep your position and maybe even go a step further. The challenges are opportunities for you to grow and, thus, to prove your ability and commitment. Joining forces with your co-workers and putting forward new ideas can be a way to build your reputation and also be a factor in your professional success.

Cancer: This week, be careful while tinkering with your career path. The act of rushing into decisions could be the cause of unexpected setbacks. Carefully study the opportunities to check out all the possibilities. Think well before starting a new project or reacting to workplace issues. The last part of the week is when you must be careful with your money and plan everything well. The virtue of patience and the art of prudence will be your guiding light.

Leo: You can expect a week of success and praise. Your efforts and perseverance will not be overlooked, and you will receive the respect and financial rewards you are entitled to. Take in the onslaught of projects and tasks with a positive attitude, being aware that you have the skills and abilities to do them well. Nevertheless, with the multiple responsibilities, organising your daily routine and sorting out the tasks is vital.

Virgo: This week, you can express yourself better and demonstrate your abilities. Keep networking and be ready to meet new people; it can lead to new job opportunities. If you have been doubtful about your career choice, believe that good things will happen for you. You may observe an improvement in your relationship with your superiors this week. This newly established friendship could lead to a more secure work environment.

Libra: This is the right time to tackle long-pending issues regarding promotions or salary increments. Don't think twice about starting conversations with your superiors about your contribution and growth within the company. Your effort and commitment have not been overlooked, and this is the moment to get the benefits of your work. You should be assertive yet diplomatic when presenting your case and supporting your achievements with evidence.

Scorpio: This week, you will be more likely to have your career boosted by your adaptability and open-mindedness. Your talent for thinking out of the box and considering different viewpoints will be instrumental, as you can understand interesting ideas and quickly adapt your style to suit your management’s objectives. Be open to new ideas and approaches, as they might be the answer to the problems you are facing in your current job.

Sagittarius: This week, you may have to deal with situations where you must do more than what is stipulated to protect your professional reputation and integrity. Sticking to your norms and promises is essential, even if you must work extra hours or have additional duties. Your sacrifice will not be useless; your vigilance will help you identify the loopholes. Tackle the issues and share your concerns with your colleagues and superiors.

Capricorn: This week, you may have to deal with a heavy workload, which means more responsibilities coming your way. Overcome these hurdles with a confident attitude. The ability to adjust to the new roles will give you a solid foundation for the future development of your career. Your bosses and superiors will awe your willingness to do your job efficiently. Stick to the excellent road, and you will see new opportunities knocking at your door.

Aquarius: This week, you are encouraged to focus on building a dignified life. Revisit your work practices to ensure they align with your long-term aspirations. Keeping honesty in your interpersonal relationships will also boost your image and help you establish peace in your place of work. Keep an eye out for chances to learn new skills and to push yourself. Develop a positive attitude to problems and find new ways to tackle them.

Pisces: Watch out for conflict or power plays with co-workers or superiors in your current position. Keep your communication peaceful, and refrain from engaging in unnecessary disputes. Issues about joint projects, tax consequences, or insurance issues may surface. Make sure that you are well-informed about these discussions. If in business, now would be an excellent time to reconsider your client relationships and budget allocation to prevent surprises.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

