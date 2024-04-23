Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 22-28, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, Rats, your extroverted energy is rising, making it an ideal time to connect with friends and loved ones. Socializing can bring fulfilling interactions and strengthen bonds. Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 22-28, 2024.(Freepik)

Lucky Day for Love: April 27

April 27 marks a fortunate day for matters of the heart, with the potential for new beginnings in romance or family life. Embrace the excitement and possibilities that love brings.

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 25

Nurture your friendships by finding the right balance in social situations. Cultivating meaningful connections now can lead to lasting bonds and support networks.

Lucky Day in Career: April 23

A slow-paced workweek is expected, so use this time to excel in your responsibilities and tasks. Stay diligent and be prepared for future opportunities for growth and advancement.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week, Ox, prepare for a delightful surprise as something mysterious unfolds in your life. The cosmic energies are on your side, so embrace the unexpected with open arms!

Lucky Day in Love: April 22

In the realm of love and romance, it's your lucky day. Whether you're a performer or a public figure, love is poised to shine brightly in your life. Be open to romantic opportunities that come your way, especially through platforms like YouTube or X.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 24

your social and work lives intersect, presenting opportunities for meaningful connections. Trust your intuition when it comes to the people around you, whether they're old friends or new acquaintances.

Lucky Day in Career: April 23

On your professional front, this day might encourage you to map out your plans for the next 60 days. Take the time to journal your goals and aspirations, reaffirming your commitment to success. Stay focused and aligned with your objectives to ensure you're on track for your professional ambitions.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

This week, prioritize spending time with your loved ones while also balancing your work commitments. Your cosmic blessings await you in finding harmony between these aspects of your life.

Lucky Day in Love: April 23

Luck is on your side. Hold firm to your standards and avoid compromising for anyone, especially those who use manipulative tactics. Embrace your inner glow and attract the right person into your life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 23

Focus on introspection rather than socializing. Take a step back to meet your internal needs and reflect on your personal growth.

Lucky Day in Career: April 27

Your career presents a window of opportunity. You can either take a risk for potential gains where you are, or you can explore new horizons for assured progress. The decision is yours to make, along with the investment it entails.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week, Rabbit, listen to the call within and embark on a journey of self-reflection. By turning inward, you'll uncover profound insights and experience soulful healing.

Lucky Day in Love: April 23 & 24

In the realm of love, you will likely receive luck. It's time to consider letting go of relationships that harm your well-being. Trust that the universe supports your decision, and by releasing the wrong person, you'll make space for the right one to enter your life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: On April 27

Pay attention to your friendships as they intertwine with your romantic life. Stay vigilant against any attempts by friends to manipulate your feelings. Remember, you hold power in your hands this week; use it wisely to maintain healthy boundaries.

Lucky Day in Career: April 28

In your career, April 28 signals a period of stability. Embrace the calmness in your professional life and allow events to unfold naturally. The time for significant changes or assertive actions will arrive in due course.

This week presents a mix of energies, so stay vigilant and attuned to the signs and synchronicities around you. These cues will guide you away from potential pitfalls and towards opportunities for good fortune.

Lucky Day in Love: April 28

Be wary of interference from family or friends in your relationship. Trust your instincts and don't succumb to peer pressure.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 28

Your social circle may reveal its true colours, either solidifying existing bonds or highlighting fake friends. If necessary, distance yourself from those who don't have your best interests at heart. So, focus on your friendships.

Lucky Day in Career: April 27

In your career, it is a pivotal day. Keep your plans and strategies close to your chest, especially if you're facing competition. By safeguarding your secrets, you'll be prepared to act decisively when the time is right.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This week brings a sense of both beginnings and endings, ushering in a transformative period of growth and renewal.

Lucky Day in Love: April 25

April 25 is your lucky day for matters of the heart. Practice patience and focus on nurturing your own well-being, as the universe weaves the threads of destiny toward your intended partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 26

Prioritize spending time with loved ones, as unexpected surprises and blessings await on this path of connection and camaraderie.

Lucky Day in Career: April 24

Stay steadfast in your chosen path and career pursuits, trusting that your dedication will ultimately lead to success. There's no doubt that you're destined for greatness!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

this week's energy is gentle and delightful for you, so focus on activities that bring you joy and fulfilment. You're currently favoured by the cosmic forces, so embrace the positivity surrounding you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 23

Take a holistic approach to love, considering how your partnership can not only fulfil you but also contribute positively to others. Together, you can radiate light and make a difference in the world.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 22

Prioritize your friendships alongside work commitments or budding romances. Nurturing these connections is essential, as they hold the potential for lasting bonds that enrich your life.

Lucky Day in Career: April 22

Anticipate new beginnings and opportunities. Whether making a new friend in the workplace or embarking on a fresh project, embrace the potential for growth and advancement. Exciting developments await you!

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Prepare to harness the potent energy of this week for magic and manifestations. If you haven't already planned a ritual, now is the perfect time to tap into this powerful energy vortex and use it to propel your personal growth.

Lucky Day in Love: April 22

Trust your instincts and resist allowing jealousy or envy to cloud your judgment. Your ability to stay true to yourself will determine the course of your romantic journey.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 22

Don't hesitate to prioritize self-care if needed, even if it means taking a step back from social or romantic engagements. Your well-being is paramount, so prioritize it without guilt.

Lucky Day in Career: April 24 & 27

In your career, April 24 and 27 present opportunities for growth and advancement. Consider whether you're ready to embrace fresh responsibilities or prefer to stay within your comfort zone. Listen to your heart's guidance as you navigate these choices and trust in your ability to make the right decision.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Your energy may feel unsettled this week, so stay attuned to the signs and synchronicities around you. You may need to act swiftly or exercise caution depending on how events unfold.

Lucky Day in Love: April 28

If you're in a relationship with a toxic partner who undermines your self-esteem, now's the time to break free from that destructive dynamic. Trust that the cosmic forces support your decision to prioritize your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 28

If you're feeling unfairly judged for trivial matters, such as your appearance or lifestyle choices, take time to journal your feelings and consider making necessary changes to protect your peace and happiness.

Lucky Day in Career: April 27

Stay focused and avoid letting external distractions derail your professional progress. Take proactive steps to maintain a positive and productive work environment.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

You're blessed with incredible abilities this week, so focus on channeling this energy into areas that matter most to you. Your efforts will yield significant positive transformations.

Lucky Day in Love: April 25

Trust your intuition and pay attention to any warning signs in your relationships. Don't dismiss them as insignificant, as they may indicate deeper issues that require your attention.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 24

Take advantage of networking opportunities such as conferences and workshops, as they hold the potential for exciting developments and fruitful connections.

Lucky Day in Career: April 26

April 26 is a powerful day for setting intentions and taking decisive action. Trust in your abilities to overcome challenges and pursue your goals with determination. With the universe on your side, success is within reach.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

If you've been diligently saving up for a significant project or a well-deserved vacation, seize the moment to put those funds to use and propel yourself closer to your goals. The current energy is ripe for fostering positive interactions and achieving favourable outcomes.

Lucky Day in Love: April 28

Focus on nurturing your inner peace and remaining open to the universe's timing. True love will grace your life when the moment is right.

Lucky Day in Love: April 27

This week promises a vibrant social scene, filled with excitement and lively gatherings. Embrace the spirited atmosphere and anticipate unforgettable moments of joy and celebration with your friends. As the night winds down, toast to the beauty of life and the bonds that enrich it.

Lucky Day in Career: April 27

Take the time to envision where you see yourself in the next five years and trust in your manifestation abilities to bring your aspirations to fruition. Your dreams are within reach—let the universe guide you toward them.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

The time is ripe for you to seize control of your destiny and forge ahead with determination. Don't hesitate any longer—take action and pursue your dreams with unwavering resolve. The signs are clear—are you ready to heed them?

Lucky Day in Love: April 26

Embrace new perspectives and opportunities, as the world is full of possibilities to explore. Consider learning a new language to expand your romantic prospects and open doors to exciting connections.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 28

If you harbour feelings for a friend, there's a strong chance that the attraction is mutual. However, be sure to assess your true desires before altering the nature of your relationship, as impulsive decisions may lead to complications.

Lucky Day in Career: April 25

Focus on the future and take proactive steps to secure your financial stability. Whether you're planning for retirement or envisioning big career moves, prioritizing savings now will pave the way for a prosperous future.