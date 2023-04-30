Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 30- May 6, 2023 predicts a week of financial gain

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 30- May 6, 2023 predicts a week of financial gain

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 30, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius Weekly horoscope for April 30- May 6, 2023 to know your weekly astrological predictions. Open up and be brave when it comes to love this week.

Weekly horoscope prediction says, get out of your comfort zone and achieve success on multiple levels.

It's Aquarius season, so get ready to embrace big dreams and reach out for success this week. This is a time for being daring, as change and development are on the horizon.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope, April 30- May 6, 2023: Aquarius career this week has plenty of rewards up for grabs, as well as a variety of paths.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope, April 30- May 6, 2023: Aquarius career this week has plenty of rewards up for grabs, as well as a variety of paths.

This week's Aquarius horoscope will have you seeing the bigger picture with exciting developments ahead. As Aquarius season arrives, it's time to lean into your strengths. Open yourself up to big opportunities, as success may be coming from unlikely sources.

﻿Aquarius Love Horoscope:

Open up and be brave when it comes to love this week. Single Aquarians will benefit from the unpredictability in their romantic life, but the only way to see positive changes is to put yourself out there. For attached Aquarians, a soulmate connection will spark surprise and joy this week, as it may bring to light that an ordinary friendship is actually much more than that.

Aquarius Career Horoscope:

Aquarius career this week has plenty of rewards up for grabs, as well as a variety of paths. Whether you are looking to switch roles or simply land that big promotion, the end of the week will offer the necessary power boost for success. Career related developments should focus on adding extra layers to what you can offer your team, by investing your time and energy in something innovative. Sticking with their existing course of action and being wary of changes can provide Aquarius with the stability and growth they desire.

Aquarius Money Horoscope:

With some prudent financial decisions, this could be a lucrative week for Aquarius. Use your money savvy skills and take risks as new sources of income and projects arise. Consider teaming up with other zodiac signs and combining efforts, as this will bring big gains your way.

Aquarius Health Horoscope:

Make the most of Aquarius season and use this time to get into healthy habits. Utilize the unique energy of Aquarius and find balance between mind, body and spirit. Get enough rest and spend quality time outdoors this week to reset and replenish.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out