Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 7-13, 2025: Receive accolades from foreign clients

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction

Handle the relationship issues with diligence and ensure you both have spare time for each other. Put in efforts to handle the professional challenges this week.

Do not let the lover get upset, and ensure you have time to settle the issues in the love affair. Consider new challenges at work, and your financial life will also be good. Minor health issues may disturb you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor issues in the first part of the week. Be careful when you have heated arguments, as this can lead to turbulence. You should consider spending more time with your lover, while some females will be more interested in being expressive in the relationship. Always value the suggestions of the lover while making crucial decisions, which will strengthen the bonding. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover, as this can lead to tremors this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment will work in the office. You may be successful in meeting the deadlines, and there will also be success in clearing job interviews. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients. Businessmen may also seriously consider launching a new venture this week. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and this will motivate you to make smart investments in the stock market. Some females will sell or buy a property, while there will also be minor property-related issues within the family. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You need to keep a watch on your health. You may suffer from blood pressure and diabetes-related issues. It is always good to do a complete body test. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Females may develop gynecological issues by the end of the week. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. Male natives may also develop cardiac complaints in the first part of the week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)