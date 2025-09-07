Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 7-13, 2025: Receive accolades from foreign clients
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ethics
Handle the relationship issues with diligence and ensure you both have spare time for each other. Put in efforts to handle the professional challenges this week.
Do not let the lover get upset, and ensure you have time to settle the issues in the love affair. Consider new challenges at work, and your financial life will also be good. Minor health issues may disturb you.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
Expect minor issues in the first part of the week. Be careful when you have heated arguments, as this can lead to turbulence. You should consider spending more time with your lover, while some females will be more interested in being expressive in the relationship. Always value the suggestions of the lover while making crucial decisions, which will strengthen the bonding. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover, as this can lead to tremors this week.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
Your commitment will work in the office. You may be successful in meeting the deadlines, and there will also be success in clearing job interviews. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients. Businessmen may also seriously consider launching a new venture this week. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in, and this will motivate you to make smart investments in the stock market. Some females will sell or buy a property, while there will also be minor property-related issues within the family. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
You need to keep a watch on your health. You may suffer from blood pressure and diabetes-related issues. It is always good to do a complete body test. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Females may develop gynecological issues by the end of the week. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. Male natives may also develop cardiac complaints in the first part of the week.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
