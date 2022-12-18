Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, 18-24 December 2022: A balanced week

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn natives may remain on a winning wicket all week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, when you strike a better balance in your life, you feel better physically and mentally, and it shows: people take notice of your striking energy and admire your self-assurance. As a professional, you may find similar satisfaction. Some of you may receive a raise in pay. You should monitor your financial situation. Spending too much money can have negative monetary consequences, Capricorn natives. On the other hand, a new business plan is likely to pick up steam. You may find solace in the comforts of home. Time spent with young children or infants is a great way to relieve stress. Your love life, however, may be causing you some distress. Friendship trips may take more time to organize. Some Capricorn students may surprise even themselves with their achievements.

Capricorn Finance This Week

Previous investments in real estate may pay off in the form of increased value. The influx of funds may remain high all week. There's a chance some Capricorns may venture into business ownership.

Capricorn Family This Week

Capricorn natives can expect success in any endeavour they undertake. People around you appreciate your offers of assistance because they know you are skilled at finding solutions to issues. However, when caring for an elderly relative, you may be expected to make crucial decisions and take on additional responsibilities.

Capricorn Career This Week

At work, Capricorn natives might be asked to take on new projects or duties. You may be able to develop your abilities to their full potential if you do this. You may be eligible for an incentive if you do well on your tasks.

Capricorn Health This Week

Having a healthy body can have positive effects on your life that you may begin to appreciate. You engage in sporting activities on a regular basis to maintain your fitness level. Tension and stress may be lessened through spiritual healing.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

Things in your romantic life may have been particularly trying as of late. As a result, your bond may become distant. With time and effort, your relationship with your loved one may begin to improve. Be patient, Capricorn natives.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

