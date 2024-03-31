 Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts health issues in seniors | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts health issues in seniors

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 31, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for March 31,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, expect surprises in the relationship.

Expect surprises in the relationship. Professionally you will be good & money will not be an issue. Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 31, 2024: Strive to obtain the best results at the office.

Ensure you have a good time in love where pleasant emotions are exchanged. Strive to obtain the best results at the office. Be sure you handle wealth diligently. You are also good in terms of health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover wants to spend more time with you. Avoid arguments while you are together and share emotions without inhibition. Your love affair will see new heights this week. Some females will have the support of their parents. The second part of the week is good to call on a marriage. Single Capricorns will also meet interesting people to fall in love with this week. Those who are married must stay away from extramarital affairs which will put the family life in danger.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the office pressure with care and utilize every opportunity to prove professional proficiency. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Some new responsibilities will come to you and these may even require you to put in additional time. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time. Those who are considering business expansions can go ahead with the plan as the results will be positive.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble you. But some Capricorns may develop financial trouble as the week begins. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per the expectation. Businessmen can be confident about funds t. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Those who are in legal trouble will find suitable ways to resolve this.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Most Capricorns will be medically good. However, some seniors may develop sleep-related issues. There can be minor chest-related infections. Consult a doctor whenever necessary. You should also have a medical kit ready while traveling, especially to hill stations. Stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins and skip aerated drinks this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On