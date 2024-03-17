 Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 17-23, 2024 predicts romantic bonds | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 17-23, 2024 predicts romantic bonds

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 17, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for March 17-23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial status is good but you must control expenditures.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 17-23, 2024. you must control the expenditure. Minor health issues may also come up this week.

Take up the steps to settle disturbances in the love affair. Handle every professional challenge. Financial status is good but you must control expenditures.

Settle the issues in the love affair. At the office, accomplish all tasks but beware of office politics. Despite you receiving good wealth, you must control the expenditure. Minor health issues may also come up this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Shower affection on the lover and be cool even while having heated arguments. Your sincerity will strengthen the bond. Singles would likely meet someone special and you can go ahead with the relationship. However, ensure your partner is compatible and also avoid all sorts of arguments and clashes during this period. Long-distance love affairs require more open communication.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while presenting ideas at the workplace. Some seniors may not like the attitude and will try to underplay the achievements, impacting the morale. Do not lose your temper at the workplace and also maintain a cordial relationship with seniors. Expect a new role or project this week. Lawyers, armed service professionals, architects, professors, authors, artists, chefs, and copywriters will need to pull up their socks this week and there is no scope for office politics.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Do not splurge money and make efforts to save it for the rainy day. There will be monetary issues within the family and a sibling may file a complaint over property. Some Gemini natives will develop financial disputes with friends. Be careful to not invest in speculative business in the first part of the week. Those who are into business will be keen to expand the trade to new territories. New partnerships will be there which will also bring in additional funds.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may hurt you this week. Diabetic Gemini natives must be careful about their diet. Your plate must have more fruits and vegetables. Some senior natives may have breathing issues and would need medical advice. You may spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Females who have cardiac issues must consult a doctor with immediate effect.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

