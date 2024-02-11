 Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 11-17, 2024 predicts financial triumph | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 11-17, 2024 predicts financial triumph

Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 11-17, 2024 predicts financial triumph

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 11, 2024 02:12 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for Feb 11-17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially, Leo, this could be a transformative week for you.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Unleashing Leo's Creative Roar: Dream Big, Achieve Big!

Leos, get ready to shine even brighter this week! A burst of creativity will fuel your week with unlimited energy and open the doors to infinite possibilities. So, roar louder and spread your charismatic warmth around!

Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 11-17, 2024: Leos, get ready to shine even brighter this week!
Leos, it’s your time to put your dreams into motion as your creative side takes the driver's seat this week. Prepare to see new horizons open as you unlock unprecedented paths, specifically in love, career, money, and health. Stay aware of your emotions and intentions, don't allow any roadblock to sway your enthusiasm.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

The charismatic aura surrounding Leos will undoubtedly magnetize their partners. If single, prepare to grab attention in the social circle, and possibly bump into someone interesting! Committed ones can expect enhanced bonding. But beware; an overcharged emotion can cause misunderstandings, practice the art of balance.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

On the career front, a sudden rush of innovative ideas might make you stand out. Embrace this newfound inspiration and put it to good use. Bosses and colleagues will likely acknowledge your creative streak, leading to possible promotions or lucrative project leads. Be mindful of taking risks; bold moves can either put you on a pedestal or bring sudden challenges.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, Leo, this could be a transformative week for you. Look forward to lucrative opportunities coming your way. Your intuition will guide you to wise investments, possibly in an artistic or creative venture. Stay away from hasty decisions, the charm of quick returns could prove to be a facade. Secure your hard-earned wealth.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

Leos, a power surge can elevate your overall well-being. Your high spirit will translate into robust health and a stress-free mind. Embrace meditation, healthy diet, and workouts to enhance this wellness trend. Keep your vitality balanced to avoid any potential burnout. Self-care should be a priority. Stay healthy, and don’t let your roaring energy be compromised.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

