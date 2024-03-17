Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 17-23, 2024 predicts a bright future

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a torchbearer of change Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 17-23, 2024. Be sensible at official events and take up new challenges that will help you grow in your career.

Be creative in love &also settle all issues of the past to stay happy. Make all efforts to make the professional life successful. There will be prosperity.

Fix love-related problems to enjoy a great life ahead. No arguments are encouraged as they will worsen things. Be sensible at official events and take up new challenges that will help you grow in your career. Both wealth and health are at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Some brighter moments in love will happen. Be sensitive towards the aspirations of your lover. Spend more time together and share all emotions. Single Leos will fall in love while some Leos will be fortunate to go back to the old love affair. Male Leos may have marriage on the cards. Married females Leos may conceive this week. Those who are in long-distance relationships need to spend more time to strengthen the bonding.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Professional challenges will keep you busy at the office. New tasks will give opportunities to prove their mettle. You may also update the resume at a job portal if you are keen to change the job. Marketing and salespersons may travel and healthcare professionals will handle critical cases. Those who are into business need to wait a day or two to make new deals. Students appearing for competitive examinations can be sure about the result.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

The second part of the week is good for launching a new business or signing a new partnership deal. There can be monetary conflicts within the family that need early settlement. You may buy a new property or a vehicle this week. There will be a family function within the family which also needs expenditure. You may also clear all pending dues and take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute with a friend.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Leos with a history of cardiac issues will require medical attention. Seniors may have sleep-related issues while females may complain about gynecological problems. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857