Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 3-9, 2024 predicts sound health

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, shine Bright, Leo - Embrace the Challenges! This week presents a cocktail of opportunities and hurdles, tailor-made for a Lion like you. Expect a blend of highs and lows that will test your mettle but also allow your brilliance to shine through. Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 3-9, 2024: This week presents a cocktail of opportunities and hurdles, tailor-made for a Lion like you.

This week, Leos are poised at the edge of their seats as the stars align in a formation that spells both excitement and caution. With challenges cropping up at the most unexpected moments, your resilience will be put to the test. However, fear not, for these are but stepping stones on your path to glory.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life is set to resemble a roller coaster this week, Leo. Those in relationships may find themselves navigating through emotional highs and lows, making communication key. For the singles, your magnetic aura is at its peak, drawing admirers closer. However, be discerning; not all that glitters is gold. A playful yet honest conversation could spark something more profound than expected.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

The professional realm is ready for a splash of your fiery Leo energy this week. While obstacles are inevitable, your leadership and creativity are your ace cards. Expect some resistance, possibly from unexpected quarters, but also know that your passion and dedication can turn the tide in your favor.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

This week’s financial forecast calls for a cautious yet optimistic approach. While it’s tempting to indulge in luxury (you do have a penchant for the finer things in life, after all), prioritizing savings will serve you better in the long run. An unexpected expense may pop up, so having a financial buffer is wise.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

On the health front, balance is the word of the week. Your dynamic energy is both a blessing and a curse, as you might find yourself burning the candle at both ends. Incorporate mindfulness and relaxation techniques to keep stress at bay. Physical activity, especially those that allow for self-expression like dance or sports, will do wonders for your mental and physical wellbeing.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857