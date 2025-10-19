Search
Sun, Oct 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 19-25, 2025: Relocate abroad for job reasons

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Oct 19, 2025 04:11 am IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Your commitment in the relationship will be tested this week.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of integrity

Your commitment in the relationship will be tested this week. Take up new professional challenges. Financial issues stop major investment decisions this week.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship is fabulous, and new love will hit you. Ensure you give the best at work this week. Monterey issues exist, but your health is positive.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Share happy emotions and also indulge in activities that you both love. Your lover prefers you to be expressive in the relationship. The second part of the week is good for females who are in a relationship, as the parents may approve it. You may also consider a romantic vacation in the second part of the week. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair, but this may seriously impact the present relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You should be more responsible, and some additional tasks will make your schedule highly packed. Those who are into law, animation, media, teaching, and human resources may see a change in their job, while government employees may take up additional responsibilities. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. IT professionals, as well as healthcare professionals, will find options to relocate abroad for job reasons. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may impact the routine life. You must be careful not to lend a large amount to a friend or sibling. Females will see wealth coming in the form of ancestral property. You will receive good returns from previous investments and utilize this wealth to further invest in different sources. Some natives may face trouble in settling monetary disputes with friends. Those who are into business will see additional funds for promotion into new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You will see relief from many ailments this week. Some natives will even be discharged from the hospital. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Go for more veggies and fruits to stay fresh and energetic this week. You should also give up alcohol and tobacco, which will hurt your health in the long run. Seniors may, however, develop pain in the joints this week.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 19-25, 2025: Relocate abroad for job reasons
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On