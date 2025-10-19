Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 19-25, 2025: Relocate abroad for job reasons

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of integrity Your commitment in the relationship will be tested this week. Take up new professional challenges. Financial issues stop major investment decisions this week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship is fabulous, and new love will hit you. Ensure you give the best at work this week. Monterey issues exist, but your health is positive.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Share happy emotions and also indulge in activities that you both love. Your lover prefers you to be expressive in the relationship. The second part of the week is good for females who are in a relationship, as the parents may approve it. You may also consider a romantic vacation in the second part of the week. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair, but this may seriously impact the present relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You should be more responsible, and some additional tasks will make your schedule highly packed. Those who are into law, animation, media, teaching, and human resources may see a change in their job, while government employees may take up additional responsibilities. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. IT professionals, as well as healthcare professionals, will find options to relocate abroad for job reasons. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may impact the routine life. You must be careful not to lend a large amount to a friend or sibling. Females will see wealth coming in the form of ancestral property. You will receive good returns from previous investments and utilize this wealth to further invest in different sources. Some natives may face trouble in settling monetary disputes with friends. Those who are into business will see additional funds for promotion into new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You will see relief from many ailments this week. Some natives will even be discharged from the hospital. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Go for more veggies and fruits to stay fresh and energetic this week. You should also give up alcohol and tobacco, which will hurt your health in the long run. Seniors may, however, develop pain in the joints this week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)