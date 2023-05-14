Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts a break from life

Weekly horoscope prediction says let Go and Grow this Week, Pisces! A beautiful week is unfolding for you, Pisces. It’s a week filled with courage, conviction and vibrancy. Tune into your inner star, and follow its shining path to success. Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today for May 14- 20: A beautiful week is unfolding for you, Pisces.

Open up your heart to life's opportunities, with courage and faith. Open up your senses, as a warm breeze caresses your soul, with insights and clarity. Explore every corner of life and see where it takes you. Let the cosmic forces of luck guide you along your chosen path, and trust that everything will turn out right in the end. Open up to growth, new ideas and success. Your fate is bright and the future is yours.

﻿

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

This is the week that sparks your soul’s greatest potential. Deepen your relationships and dare to open up to vulnerability and vulnerability with love. Communicate with sincerity and tap into a rich inner dialogue. Don’t hesitate to express your emotions in words, for your passionate and heartfelt connection with your loved one will grow even deeper. As an endnote, cherish each moment you have together as these days will prove to be one of your greatest stories of love.

﻿

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

Get ready to take on the world, as you step up to bigger projects and ambitions this week. Step out of your comfort zone, push yourself, and give it all you've got. Challenges are only opportunities disguised as hindrances, so take this moment to strive for success and stand out amongst the crowd. Balance courage and strategy for best results, and move forward fearlessly.

﻿

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Take a breather from life’s mundane routine, as the time for splurging has come your way. Pay your dues and clear off all debt first. After that, dive into the shopping and spending extravaganza! Of course, a reasonable balance of restraint is necessary, so take the time to go over each and every financial move before making any major purchases.

﻿

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Maintain a sense of calmness this week. Physically, try to stay on top of your healthy lifestyle. Embrace the magical combination of the right foods, an active lifestyle and healthy routine, so that you stay fit, fabulous, and feeling great. Lastly, don’t forget to spend quality time with friends, family, and loved ones as they’ll fill you up with a life-giving source of love and connection.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

