Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 26-November 1, 2025: The comsos may favour your monetary front

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You outshine others in performance

Settle down in a romantic affair by sharing emotions. Prefer safe financial investments. Your commitment will help meet the professional commitments.

Have open communication with the lover this week. You will be successful in accomplishing your professional goals. Both wealth and health are positive.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your emotions under control while spending time with your lover this week. You may feel the lack of energy in your partner, but this will not impact the love affair. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with the ex-lover. Some love relationships will cause friction in the relationship with parents. However, be positive in attitude, as the seniors at home will accept your decision.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Utilize your negotiation skills while dealing with new clients, and also be ready to even visit them despite the tight schedule. Healthcare, banking, IT, architecture, automobile, electronics, and media professionals will see challenges in the form of deadlines. There are possibilities of issues in the form of office politics. Do not let egos play spoilsport. Students will clear the examinations. Businessmen handling construction, automobiles, and electronic gadgets will take the trade to new territories.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth may come in. However, it is good to have a proper financial plan, which will help you in making smart investments. You should avoid blind investments this week. Females may be dragged into a property dispute, which will bring mental stress. Be careful while dealing with trading, as there are risks involved. You will also resolve a financial dispute involving a friend or sibling. Businessmen will succeed in clearing the pending dues.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the lifestyle. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. There will be issues associated with legs, and some seniors may also slip on a wet floor. Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)