Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 17-23, 2025: A romantic week

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges will make you stronger Look for memorable moments in your love life. Value hard work & ensure you meet the requirements at the office. Both wealth & health will have positive results. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore the best in your romantic life. Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting the official goals. Spend money wisely while health is also good this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair will see hiccups, and it is crucial to settle them before things go out of control. Single females will be happy to accept a proposal, and some natives will also get the approval of their parents. Ensure you spend more time with your lover this week, but avoid delving into the past that may upset your partner. Married females need to be careful about their spouses. There will be communication issues within the family, and this may also lead to more trouble in the future.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients, and this will work in your favor. An appraisal is also on the way. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules, and government employees can expect a change in location. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. You’ll see the results sooner.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

As wealth comes in, you will be tempted to make investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. However, it is better to have proper guidance before you make large-scale investments. You can purchase gold or a vehicle as an investment. Take the guidance of a finance expert to ensure you double your wealth in the future. Some females will succeed in clearing the financial issues with friends, while seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among the children.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are in good health. There will be relief from chest-related issues, and children will also recover from digestive issues. However, some seniors will develop sleep-related issues. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they give energy to the body and help keep health problems at bay. You may also give up tobacco this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)