Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 31-September 6, 2025: A new partnership deal awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 04:28 am IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: You are healthy this week.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, go for the best opportunities this week!

Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. Be careful about major financial investments. Your health is positive this week.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life intact, and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office. Prefer safe investments under professional guidance. You are healthy this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship requires more attention, and you both must be ready to resolve all existing issues this week. Be sincere to your wife and ensure no new hook-ups happen, which may impact the marital life. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and video calls. You may meet up with the ex-flame, but ensure the relationship does not hamper married life. Single natives can expect to fall into a relationship in the last part of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be realistic about the professional plans. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Office politics should not impact the working environment, and you should not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the week. However, things will be resolved as the week progresses. You may comfortably buy electronic appliances and even a car. However, you must take professional help while considering major investments in speculative business. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will come up. You may also be free from oral health issues. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 31-September 6, 2025: A new partnership deal awaits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On