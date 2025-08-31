Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 31-September 6, 2025: A new partnership deal awaits
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: You are healthy this week.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, go for the best opportunities this week!
Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. Be careful about major financial investments. Your health is positive this week.
Keep your love life intact, and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office. Prefer safe investments under professional guidance. You are healthy this week.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Your relationship requires more attention, and you both must be ready to resolve all existing issues this week. Be sincere to your wife and ensure no new hook-ups happen, which may impact the marital life. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and video calls. You may meet up with the ex-flame, but ensure the relationship does not hamper married life. Single natives can expect to fall into a relationship in the last part of the week.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Be realistic about the professional plans. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Office politics should not impact the working environment, and you should not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the week. However, things will be resolved as the week progresses. You may comfortably buy electronic appliances and even a car. However, you must take professional help while considering major investments in speculative business. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
No serious health issue will come up. You may also be free from oral health issues. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope