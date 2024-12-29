Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts safe investments

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your cards close to the heart Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025. Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship and consider safe investments this week.

Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship and consider safe investments this week. You are professionally productive and your health is also good.

Proper communication helps you troubleshoot love-related issues. More job opportunities will knock on the door. This week is good for investments and no ailment will hurt you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner. It is also good to avoid digging into the past. Instead, live in the present to make the week fabulous in terms of love. Some Sagittarius male natives may go back to a previous love affair that may have a serious impact on their lives. Despite the past differences, your love life will be good and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Some relationships will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your productivity is crucial and do not let controversies impact office life. Ensure you focus on the task and keep your egos aside. Eschew from controversies this week. A project may not be up to the mark and the client will want a rework that may impact the morale. However, do not give up. Instead, take this up as a challenge. Maintain a good rapport with clients and this will help you in your performance. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There is wealth all around. Utilize it to fulfill the long cherishing dreams. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories. This week is also good to buy a new property. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Though you are good in terms of health, some minor infections will be there. Children may develop viral fever or sore throat. You may be required to visit a doctor for vision-related issues. Avoid unhealthy eating habits and exercise early morning. You may also join a gym in the first part of the week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)