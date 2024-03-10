Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 10-16, 2024 predicts financial stability
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite the challenges, a professional career will be productive.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You look for
opportunities
Handle romantic relationship issues with a mature attitude. Despite the challenges, a professional career will be productive. Both wealth and health will be good.
Be sensible and mature in handling troubles in the love life. You will be creative in work and this will deliver good results. Both wealth and wealth will be positive.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Settle the disputes of the past and have a great time in your love life. Plan a vacation where you may make crucial love-related decisions. Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. Some single natives are lucky to fall in love this week. Be creative and this will help you win the heart of your crush. Married females may conceive and you may also consider expanding the family.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
New responsibilities will make you professionally stronger. Your commitment will be accepted by the managers who may also assign you new roles. Always be cordial with both juniors and seniors. This will work in team projects. Look for more opportunities outside and some Sagittarius natives will switch to a new organization or profile for a better package. Entrepreneurs looking for new promoters and partnerships will find them but be careful before you sign new deals.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Your financial status will be intact and no trouble will affect your routine life. Though you will see money flowing in, the expenses will also shoot up and it is good to have control over luxury shopping. Some Sagittarius natives will also buy a vehicle. The second part of the week is good for trying the fortune in the stock market but you need to have proper knowledge about it.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Look for more options to stay healthy. Minor infections and allergies will be common. Viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues will affect routine life. There can also be breath-related troubles in the first part of the week. Some Sagittarius natives with cardiac issues may require medical attention. Sagittarius juniors are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
