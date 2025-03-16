Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 16-22, 2025 predicts higher studies opportunities

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing beats your confidence Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope March 16-22, 2025: Your commitment at work will bring out good results.

Troubleshoot romance issues to make the love affair a pleasant one. Your commitment at work will bring out good results. Both wealth & health will give a good time.

Settle love issues and ensure you give the best at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful in terms of love as there can be turbulence in the relationship. This will be mostly visible in the first part of the week. Your partner may sound stubborn and sometimes will display immaturity in behavior. Avoid discussions over unpleasant topics and ensure you maintain subtle. Your lovers may oppose the love affair but do not despair as things will settle down sooner. Married females need to be careful about the interference of a relative or a friend in the relationship as this can complicate issues.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may pick the first part of the week to launch a new project and the clients will be satisfied by the performance. A senior may belittle your achievement but do not let it hurt your ego. Instead, focus more on the productivity part. Some new assignments will need you to work overtime and this will also ensure career growth. The professionals handling marketing and sales will be required to put in maximum effort this week. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Have the financial statistics accurate as you don’t want to be in trouble later. Be careful about the expenditure and maintain a balance between income and expenses. Some females will prefer the first art of the week to donate money to charity while professionals can expect a hike in salary. Businessmen can confidently sign new transactions that will bring in money for trade expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor virus-related infections may exist this week. Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful as complications may arise. You may also have sleep-related issues while children may also develop oral health problems. Avoid adventure sports including underwater activities as minor injuries may happen. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with the family.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)