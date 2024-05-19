 Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 19-25, 2024 predicts new responsibilities at workplace | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 19-25, 2024 predicts new responsibilities at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Handle crisis with confidence

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 19-25, 2024. Go for the best moments in love this week.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 19-25, 2024. Go for the best moments in love this week.

Go for the best moments in love this week. Ensure you perform the best at the office and also handle wealth diligently. Your health is also good this week.

Share every emotion with the lover to make the love affair fabulous. At the office, your professionalism will bring in good results. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Consider your lover as your trusted buddy and share all emotions to strengthen the bond. Your love affair will have the support of parents and some Sagittarius natives will also fix the marriage. Some minor disturbances may happen in the marital life. Ensure you handle them diligently. Do not let a third person make decisions in your relationship which can make things complicated. Avoid personal egos and spend time together.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new tasks at the office and keep personal ego out of the workplace. Your attitude is always positive and this will catch the attention of the client. Some Sagittarius natives will travel to the client’s place while IT, architecture, healthcare, automobile aviation, and banking professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs can also consider expanding the trade to foreign territories which will bring in good wealth in the future. Businessmen and traders will have license-related problems that need to be resolved with immediate effect.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may impact routine life. In the first part of the week, many see some crises as the return from previous investments may not match your expectations. You will need to clear all pending dues. Traders will also receive good profits which will help in future investments. Consider making smart investments, including in speculative business. Avoid lending a huge amount to someone as it will be tough to get it back.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble the week. You will have a minor respiratory issue which will be cleared as the week progresses. Always maintain a healthy diet and ensure you include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Those who have high blood pressure should also avoid food that may negatively impact their health. You may make exercise a part of the routine and the second part of the week is also good to join a gym.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On