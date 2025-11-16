Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 16-22, 2025:

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be courageous while facing storms Be expressive in the relationship, and consider new challenges that will test your professional mettle. You may also make crucial financial decisions this week. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be content in a love relationship. Ensure you display professionalism at the workplace that will work in your favor. A good inflow of wealth and positive health are also predicted this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

An old love that was long lost but still haunting you will be back in life. However, those who are in a relationship should avoid this as they don’t want it to impact their present love life. You need to be a patient listener this week. There will be issues related to egos. Your lover may sound adamant on certain points that may upset you. Pregnancy is in the cards, and hence, the unmarried couple needs to be cautious, and for married people, this will be good news.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the details. There will be challenges associated with egos in the workplace. You ned to be careful while taking up new technical tasks. Some projects will demand that you brush up on your technical skills. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. This is also a good time for candidates appearing for competitive examinations. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion, and the week is good for it.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. This will help settle all financial dues. You may repay a bank loan. You can also consider speculative business and stock, but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Be cautious while dealing with international clients, as there can be disputes related to finance.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. You may develop oral health issues. Children may have issues associated with the eyes and nose. Seniors may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues, and consulting a doctor is important. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial, as it gives energy to the body.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

