Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 16-22, 2025:
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be courageous while facing storms
Be expressive in the relationship, and consider new challenges that will test your professional mettle. You may also make crucial financial decisions this week.
Be content in a love relationship. Ensure you display professionalism at the workplace that will work in your favor. A good inflow of wealth and positive health are also predicted this week.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
An old love that was long lost but still haunting you will be back in life. However, those who are in a relationship should avoid this as they don’t want it to impact their present love life. You need to be a patient listener this week. There will be issues related to egos. Your lover may sound adamant on certain points that may upset you. Pregnancy is in the cards, and hence, the unmarried couple needs to be cautious, and for married people, this will be good news.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Pay attention to the details. There will be challenges associated with egos in the workplace. You ned to be careful while taking up new technical tasks. Some projects will demand that you brush up on your technical skills. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. This is also a good time for candidates appearing for competitive examinations. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion, and the week is good for it.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. This will help settle all financial dues. You may repay a bank loan. You can also consider speculative business and stock, but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Be cautious while dealing with international clients, as there can be disputes related to finance.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may come up. You may develop oral health issues. Children may have issues associated with the eyes and nose. Seniors may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues, and consulting a doctor is important. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial, as it gives energy to the body.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope