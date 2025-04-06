Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts new responsibilities at work

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know the priorities Handle the problems in the romantic life with patience. Strike at professional opportunities for a better career. Utilize the prosperity for a better future. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: Be careful while handling a team as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills.

Be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. Avoid professional risks and accomplish every assigned task. Utilize the wealth for smart investments. No major health issues will also come up.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt your lover through words or gestures. There will be occasions where you may lose your temper and your lover may also sound stubborn causing turbulence in the relationship. An old love affair will come back to life bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship. You may consider marriage and parents will approve it. Female natives may receive a proposal in the first half of the week while attending a function and you can decide on how the response needs to be.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you show up the readiness to take up new responsibilities that will also test your professional mettle. Be careful while handling a team as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. Expect a hike in salary or change in designation. The first part of the week is also good to launch a new business.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources and this will also help in making crucial investment decisions. You may pick stock, trade, and speculative business as options to invest for the long run. Some females and seniors will also pick fixed deposits and mutual funds. You can do long-pending tasks like renovation of a home or buying gold or diamond ornaments. Businessmen aspiring to make partnerships will be happy to meet new people willing to invest in the trade.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

There can be chest-related issues. Females may complain about stomach-related illness while children may develop bruises while playing. You may consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco this week. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)