Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts a celebration of love
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, March 30- April 5, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. This is a great time to celebrate the love relationship.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you stand by principles
Ensure you troubleshoot relationship issues. Take up new tasks at the workplace to prove my professional potential. Keep a watch on expenses & health is good.
You will enjoy the love relationship this week and will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Do not let financial expenditure go beyond your control. Your health may have minor issues.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
For love birds, this is a great time to celebrate the relationship. You may witness some fabulous events taking place that will also make the love affair memorable. The second part of the week is good to introduce your lover to the family. You may plan a vacation to spend some quality time together. Some single natives will also settle the issues with their ex-lover to return to the old love affair. Married females may get conceived this week and some single females will also get engaged.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
The chances of winning accolades are high. Sales and marketing persons will bring in good revenue to the organization while healthcare professionals will receive job offers from abroad. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
There can be minor issues with finance. While dealing with properties and investments, maintain patience these are not daily dealings but rather lifetime opportunities and these decisions need to be taken very carefully. You will also settle financial disputes within the family. You should also keep aside an amount for contribution as a celebration is going to happen within the family. Entrepreneurs need to keep the officials happy before they make any crucial expansion plan.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Do not skip lunch and ensure your menu is rich in proteins and vitamins. Some seniors will develop pain in joints and there can also be issues associated with eyes, ears, and skin. Take a walk in the morning or evening as this can keep you rejuvenated and fresh. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Do not skip medicines and also take care of the food you consume.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope