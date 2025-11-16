Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 16-22, 2025: Expect new responsibilities at work

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, great things wait for you this week! Be cool in love life and share happy moments. Your attitude helps in resolving all major issues at work. Maintain a balanced financial & health schedule. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Spend more time with the partner and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Settle the disagreements of the past. Expect new responsibilities at work. Both wealth and health will have issues this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the relationship subtle and cool through open communication. Your attitude is also crucial here. You will see minor issues in the love affair, and there is a need to adopt a positive approach to resolve the tremors. You both may plan a romantic dinner or a vacation together this week. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Some single natives will also fall in love this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

More opportunities to professionally grow will knock on the door this week. Utilize them smartly. Managers and team leaders need to take the entire team along with them while making crucial decisions. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money this week. Some tasks will demand additional working hours, and you may be stuck at the workstation. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth may have minor issues. You should cut down the expenditure. There will be trouble related to funds in the business. You may also buy a new vehicle this week. Avoid major monetary decisions in the first part of the week, but the second part is good to invest in stocks, trade, and speculative business. There can be minor issues related to property within the family.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You should avoid junk food this week. You must also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization. Females may have cough-related troubles. Male natives should be careful about minor driving accidents. This week is also good to consider joining a gym.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

