Sun, Jan 04, 2026
Weekly horoscope Taurus for January 4-10, 2026: Professional progress gains pace now

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jan 04, 2026 04:01 am IST

Taurus Weekly Horoscope: This week, your inner peace becomes your biggest power.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, building strength through calm and patience

This week, your inner peace becomes your biggest power. Stay patient, stay gentle, and watch how everything begins to fall into place naturally.

Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus, your calm nature helps you make wise choices this week. Things that once seemed difficult now appear easier to handle. Friends and family bring comfort, and your efforts finally start showing results. It’s a wonderful time to enjoy balance and simple happiness.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Love flows smoothly this week. If you’re in a relationship, your partner’s support will make you feel cherished. Small gestures of care can make a big difference. If you’re single, someone’s kind words could touch your heart. Avoid being stubborn in emotional matters; understanding will bring closeness and joy.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Your focus and determination shine at work. Tasks that require patience will bring success. Avoid rushing projects; slow and steady truly wins for you now. A senior may offer helpful advice or recognition. Stay consistent, and you’ll see professional growth along with inner satisfaction.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
This week, favors saving and wise financial planning. You may receive a small gain or gift unexpectedly. Avoid lending money casually. Think long-term and consider practical investments. A disciplined approach will help you feel more secure and in control of your resources.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
You may feel relaxed and emotionally calm. Spending time in nature will lift your spirits. Avoid overeating or skipping rest. Balanced meals, gentle stretching, and peaceful sleep will keep you healthy. Listening to soothing music or reading before bed will also refresh your mind beautifully.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

