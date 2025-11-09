Search
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 9-15, 2025: Good fortune for students this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 04:01 am IST

Weekly Horoscope Taurus: Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your energy is unmatched

Fix every issue within the love life to keep the relationship intact. Take up new professional responsibilities. Keep a watch on the financial details this week.

Settle the love issues. Be careful at the office, as challenges may come up. Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week. Your health is positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will have pleasant moments. You both must sit together and indulge in activities that are romantic and exciting. Those who are in a long-distance love affair must connect over the phone every day to express their feelings. The second part of the week is crucial, as there can be turbulence, as your partner may misinterpret a word or statement. This may even lead to a break-up. You should also be sincere in handling tremors in the love affair this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Your attitude will help you settle issues within the team. New interview calls will come in the second part of the week. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. The professionals handling marketing and sales will be required to put in maximum effort this week. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Have the financial statistics accurate, as you don’t want to be in trouble later. Be careful about the expenditure and maintain a balance between income and expenses. You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not get out of hand. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be positive this week. You may do exercise regularly. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Diabetic natives may develop complications, and it is good to have proper control over the diet. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities this week, and you should also say no to both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

